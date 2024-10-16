Toho to Acquire U.S. Anime Distributor GKIDS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie studio Toho Co. said Wednesday that it will acquire U.S. anime distributor and producer GKIDS Inc. by the end of February next year for an undisclosed sum.

GKIDS mainly distributes anime films, including Japanese titles, in North America.

Toho believes that the acquisition will not only strengthen its overseas operations, but also help Japanese film creators expand overseas.

