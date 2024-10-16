Overseas Voting for Japan General Election Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Beijing/Shanghai, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Overseas voting for Japan's Oct. 27 general election began Wednesday at Japanese embassies and other locations around the world.

Voting at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, began at 9:30 a.m.

"I was looking forward to the election because I saw my (South Korean) classmates being interested in South Korean national politics," said Suzuha Iida, 21, a Japanese student from Tokyo currently studying at the Department of Political Science and International Relations of Seoul National University.

"As I'm living overseas, I decided for whom to vote based on how (candidates) think about working with foreign countries," a 49-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, said.

In Beijing, a voting station was set up at a hall inside the Japanese Embassy in the Chinese capital.

