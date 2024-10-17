2024 POLLS: Parties Highlight Measures for Working Generation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--As Japan faces the pressing issue of how to cover swelling social security costs amid an aging population, political parties are highlighting measures to reform the healthcare system for the elderly and the public pension system to ease the burden on the working generation.

The administration of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida worked to establish an "all-age" social security system in which people, regardless of their age, bear burdens and support each other according to their abilities.

The Kishida administration drew up a reform roadmap late last year, including a plan to raise medical fees for elderly people who earn as much as the working generation.

This policy stance is reflected in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's platform for the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election. The LDP pledges to consider expanding the group of people aged 75 or over who are required to pay 30 pct of medical fees out of pocket.

Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, proposes making childbirth-related expenses virtually free as a measure for the working generation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]