Suzuki Launches New Fronx SUV in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. released its all-new Fronx compact SUV in Japan on Wednesday, introducing the global strategic vehicle in the country's highly competitive SUV market.

The Fronx is a coupe-style SUV popular worldwide especially in India.

The model available in Japan is tailored to suit road conditions in the country, including snowy roads.

A four-wheel drive version was launched only for Japan, with specially developed tires that enable high fuel economy and a comfortable ride.

Thanks to the stability achieved by its low center of gravity, the Fronx can easily turn in small spaces such as parking areas and narrow lanes.

