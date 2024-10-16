Suzuki Launches New Fronx SUV in Japan
Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. released its all-new Fronx compact SUV in Japan on Wednesday, introducing the global strategic vehicle in the country's highly competitive SUV market.
The Fronx is a coupe-style SUV popular worldwide especially in India.
The model available in Japan is tailored to suit road conditions in the country, including snowy roads.
A four-wheel drive version was launched only for Japan, with specially developed tires that enable high fuel economy and a comfortable ride.
Thanks to the stability achieved by its low center of gravity, the Fronx can easily turn in small spaces such as parking areas and narrow lanes.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]