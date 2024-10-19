2024 POLLS: Komeito Turns to Scandal-Hit LDP for Help in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Keiichi Ishii has turned to the Liberal Democratic Party, hit by a political funds scandal, for help in Saitama Prefecture's No. 14 constituency in the Oct. 27 general election.

For the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, the constituency was among those affected by a single-seat constituency map revision to reduce vote-value disparities.

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, has decided to field Ishii in the constituency, although the new leader, who took office in September, has a tenuous relationship with the area, being a native of Tokyo.

Hoping to secure LDP cooperation, Komeito has decided to support a lawmaker involved in the LDP scandal. Ishii has uttered no word of criticism over the scandal during the ongoing official election campaign period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]