Tokyo Tax Office to Sell Ferrari with Bids Starting at 71.3 M. Yen

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Wednesday listed a Ferrari for an online public auction to be held next month, with bids starting at 71.3 million yen.

The Ferrari F12tdf will have the highest minimum bidding price of all items excluding real estate that have been listed by Japanese tax authorities for an online auction of assets seized mainly from people with unpaid taxes.

Those wanting to participate in the auction will have to complete a preregisteration process until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Bidding will take place between 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Besides the flashy Italian vehicle, a watch, several properties and other items will be up for sale in the upcoming auction.

In a similar public auction held in September, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider fetched a price of 94,301,000 yen, a record high for a non-real estate item.

