90 Pct of Japan Firms Have No Plans to Adopt Digital Salaries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 90 pct of Japanese companies have no plans to introduce "digital salaries," or salaries paid via smartphone payment apps and other methods, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Wednesday.

The online survey was conducted earlier this month and received valid responses from 1,479 companies. Of them, only 3.9 pct were positive about the introduction of digital salaries.

Of the respondents who were negative about digital salaries, more than 60 pct voiced concern about an increase in operations, and more than 40 pct each pointed to a lack of understanding and security risks.

Japan started allowing digital salary payments in April 2023, and the labor ministry approved PayPay Corp., a consolidated subsidiary of major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp., as the first digital salary service operator in August this year. In September, 10 SoftBank-affiliated companies became the first in the country to make digital salary payments.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]