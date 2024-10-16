Share of Female Execs at Major Japan Companies Rises to 16.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The share of female executives at Japanese companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section has risen to 16.8 pct, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous year, a survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Wednesday.

The government has set a goal of raising the proportion of female executives to at least 19 pct by 2025 and at least 30 pct by 2030. “Our member companies are making steady progress toward achieving the (2025) goal,” a Kendanren official said.

The survey covered directors, auditors and executive officers at 716 companies as of July 1.

Most of the female executives were hired from outside the companies. Internally appointed executives accounted for only 3.3 pct of directors and 5.2 pct of auditors.

There were still 11 companies with no female executives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]