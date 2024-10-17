Sea Shepherd Founder Seeks Political Asylum in France

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson, detained in Greenland and facing an extradition request from Japan, has sought political asylum in France, the antiwhaling group's local organ said Wednesday.

The written asylum request was sent to French President Emmanuel Macron a few days ago, Lamya Essemlali, head of Sea Shepherd France, told a press conference.

Watson has been living in France, which opposes whaling, for about one year.

Shortly after the 73-year-old antiwhaling activist was held in the autonomous territory of Denmark in July, the French presidential office said it would call on Denmark not to send Watson to Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard obtained an arrest warrant for Watson and placed him on an international wanted list on suspicion of obstructing Japan's research whaling in 2010.

