Japan's 1st Bird Flu Case This Season Confirmed in Hokkaido

Sapporo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first case this season of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Atsuma in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the prefectural government said Thursday.

The prefectural government plans to cull about 19,000 chickens raised at the farm. It banned the transport of about 710,000 chickens raised at five farms within 10 kilometers of the site.

The poultry farm in Atsuma reported to authorities Wednesday afternoon that many chickens were dying. A genetic test was conducted after a rapid test showed a positive result for avian flu.

