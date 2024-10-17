Subaru Unveils New Hybrid System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. on Thursday unveiled a new hybrid system that enables vehicles to travel more than 1,000 kilometers without refueling when the tank is full.

The new system has a fuel efficiency that is about 20 pct higher than existing models thanks to enhanced engine capabilities and a newly developed battery pack.

The Japanese automaker plans to use the new system in the Crosstrek SUV, for which the company started receiving pre-orders on Thursday, and the Forester SUV, which will go on sale in fiscal 2025.

The new hybrid system has a 2.5-liter horizontally-opposed cylinder engine and a high-power motor, helping to realize powerful acceleration. It makes the cabin quieter by having the car travel longer on battery power.

The Crosstrek allows home electric appliance to be used outdoors with an optional socket.

