Japanese Actor Toshiyuki Nishida Dies at 76

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Famed Japanese actor Toshiyuki Nishida, who played a wide range of characters in films, television dramas and stage productions, has died at his home in Tokyo, it was learned Thursday. He was 76.

The native of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, made his stage debut in 1970 as a member of Seinenza Theater Company. Later, he began to appear in TV dramas and films.

Nishida earned popularity with humorous performances as Chohakkai in TV drama series "Saiyuki," and as the main character of "Ikenaka Genta 80 Kilo," a TV drama series.

In the "Tsuribaka Nisshi" film series, which started in 1988, Nishida played the role of "Hama-chan," a cheerful corporate worker who loves fishing, and was loved by many people. The series ran for 22 years.

As a singer, Nishida achieved success with "Moshimo Piano ga Hiketanara" (If I could play the piano), and participated in "Kohaku Uta Gassen" (red and white song battle), the iconic year-end music show of Japan Broadcasting Corp., the country's public broadcaster better known as NHK.

