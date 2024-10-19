2024 POLLS: Parties Vow Redoubled Regional Revitalization Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Both ruling and opposition parties are offering ideas for stopping population outflow from regional communities in their campaigning for the Oct. 27 general election.

The central and local governments have failed to revitalize regional communities since starting implementing measures to alleviate the excessive concentration of people and authorities in Tokyo a decade ago.

The "Digital Garden City Nation" initiative of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's predecessor, and the spread of remote work amid the COVID pandemic contributed to population recoveries in some regional areas. But with socio-economic activities getting normalized, people are returning to the capital.

A major cause of depopulation in regional communities is the permanent outflow of younger women, in particular.

The Population Strategy Council, composed of private-sector experts, warned in April that 744 municipalities in Japan are expected to see by 2025 the number of women in their 20s and 30s drop by half and that those cities, towns and villages may disappear.

