Ishiba Cabinet Logs Lowest Initial Support since 2000: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Public support for the cabinet of new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stood at 28.0 pct, the lowest starting approval rate for any administration launched in and after 2000, a Jiji Press monthly opinion poll showed Thursday.

The figure, shown in the October poll by the major Japanese news agency, was higher than the approval rate of 18.7 pct marked by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in September but below the key threshold of 30 pct. An administration with public support under 30 pct is said to be in the "danger zone."

The starting approval rate was 40.3 pct for the Kishida cabinet, 51.2 pct for the cabinet of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, and 54.0 pct for the second cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga's predecessor.

The previous lowest starting approval rate in and after 2000 was 33.3 pct, logged by the first cabinet of then Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, inaugurated in April 2000.

The disapproval rate for the Ishiba cabinet came to 30.1 pct, the October survey showed. Meanwhile, 41.9 pct of all respondents said they "do not know" whether they approve or disapprove of the Ishiba cabinet, which was launched Oct. 1.

