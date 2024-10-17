1 in 2 Backs Ishiba's Treatment of Scandal-Hit Lawmakers: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nearly half of people in Japan support Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party head Shigeru Ishiba's action against money scandal-tainted LDP lawmakers ahead of the Oct. 27 general election, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

Ishiba made the LDP not endorse or place on its proportional representation list members punished by the party over unreported political funds.

According to the survey, 48.6 pct of respondents back those measures while 27.6 pct do not appreciate them.

Meanwhile, Ishiba's picks for his cabinet and the LDP leadership were approved by 17.0 pct and disapproved by 41.2 pct.

The interview-based survey, conducted over four days through Monday, covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across the country. Valid responses were received from 58.6 pct.

