2024 POLLS: Nippon Ishin, Komeito in Face-Off in Kansai

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is aiming to pick up seats from the country's junior ruling party Komeito in some constituencies in the Kansai western Japan region in the Oct. 27 general election, but it is facing headwinds due to a slew of negative factors.

Nippon Ishin previously avoided running candidates against Komeito, the junior coalition partner to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in six single-seat constituencies for the House of Representatives in the Kansai region, which includes Nippon Ishin's birthplace, Osaka Prefecture. But the two parties are fighting against each other in the latest race for the Lower House constituencies, including the Osaka No. 16 district, which covers the northern half of the Osaka city of Sakai.

Komeito aims to maintain its strongholds in Kansai using its powerful support base, while a third force, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, hopes to take advantage of the situation.

Falling Support Rate

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]