LDP's Moriyama Faction Allegedly Underreports Political Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Liberal Democratic Party faction led by LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama has underreported political funds, the Japanese Communist Party's newspaper reported Thursday.

Moriyama's office issued a statement on the day saying that it cannot confirm the alleged underreporting at the moment.

According to the JCP newspaper, the faction failed to include a total of 3.22 million yen in its political funds reports for 2014 to 2020, when the faction was led by former LDP Secretary-General Nobuteru Ishihara.

Moriyama became the faction's leader in December 2021. In the wake of a high-profile "slush fund" scandal involving LDP factions, the Moriyama faction submitted a notice of dissolution to the internal affairs ministry in April this year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]