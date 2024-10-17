Japan's Hoshino Resorts to Open "Onsen Ryokan" Inn in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hoshino Resorts Inc. said Thursday that it will open an "onsen ryokan" Japanese-style hot spring inn in the U.S. state of New York in 2028.

Hoshino Resorts said that it will be the first Japanese hotel operator to establish an onsen ryokan in the United States.

The envisaged hotel, which is expected to have 20 to 70 rooms, will be built in Sharon Springs, three and a half hours away by car from the city of New York.

Sharon Springs, rich in hot spring resources, has a climate similar to Japan's, making the village a desirable place to offer similar levels of services to those provided in Japan, according to Hoshino Resorts.

The new hotel will target those living in New York and Boston who are looking to make a three- or four-day trip, Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino told an online press conference.

