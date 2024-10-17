TEPCO Standard Family Power Bill to Rise by 600 Yen in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will raise the standard family electricity bill in November by 608 yen from the previous month to 8,868 yen as energy cost subsidies are set to end, it was learned Thursday.

Electricity and gas bills are projected to increase in November nationwide due to the planned termination of the government's three-month subsidy program through October, launched to help households and businesses cope with summer heat waves.

For electricity users, the government provides 2.5 yen per kilowatt-hour in October. As the monthly electricity consumption at a standard household in the TEPCO area is put at 260 kilowatt-hours, the end of the program pushes up the standard household bill by 650 yen.

For gas users, the government pays 10 yen per cubic meter in October.

The government remains unclear about whether to extend the program, although energy demand for heating increases in winter.

