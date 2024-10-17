Japan Panel Calls for Keeping NTT East, West Separate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese communications ministry panel Thursday said that it is appropriate to keep Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and NTT West Corp. separate to ensure a fair competitive environment.

In a report on a proposed additional revision of the NTT law, a special committee of the Information and Communications Council, which advises the communications minister, said that the two regional arms of NTT Corp. should continue to manage telecommunications facilities such as telephone poles and fiber-optic networks throughout the country.

The panel also said that the option of cutting off the telecom infrastructure operations from NTT East and West should be considered if other carriers can no longer use such infrastructure fairly.

In September last year, the special committee began discussions on revising the NTT law.

Based on the first report by the panel, a revised NTT law was enacted this spring, including the removal of the NTT group's obligation to disclose research results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]