Review Proposed for NTT Universal Service Obligation

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese communications ministry panel Thursday proposed a review of the universal service obligation imposed on the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. group’s domestic fixed-line telephone service.

The group’s obligation to provide the fixed-line service throughout Japan should be limited to areas where other telecommunications carriers do not operate, so that it can reduce costs and boost business efficiency, said a special committee of the Information and Communications Council.

The committee of the council, which advises the communications minister, approved a report on a proposed further review of the NTT law at a working group meeting Thursday.

The report also supported expanded use of the group’s new fixed-line phone service utilizing mobile communications systems, which is set to become subject to the universal service obligation.

Also proposed are restrictions on the group’s withdrawal in areas with users of the conventional fixed-line phone service.

