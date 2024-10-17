Ishiba Makes Ritual Offering at Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a ritual "masakaki" tree offering at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, the start of its three-day autumn festival.

He plans not to visit the Shinto shrine during the festival, according to government officials.

The shrine is regarded by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the war dead.

China criticized the offering, while South Korea expressed its disappointment and regrets.

Ishiba is believed to have never made masakaki offerings at the shrine prior to becoming prime minister on Oct. 1. The offering he made this time carried a wooden tag reading "Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba."

