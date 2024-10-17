Hiroshima Hibakusha Groups Vow to Continue Anti-Nuke Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Seven groups of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima, western Japan, issued a joint statement Thursday vowing to continue their campaign against nuclear weapons, in response to the selection of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The seven groups said that they would like to rejoice with all hibakusha that Nihon Hidankyo has won the peace prize.

The groups attributed the development of the anti-nuclear campaign to "the efforts of many hibakusha groups and individuals at home and abroad," and called for remembering grassroots activities.

Meanwhile, the groups criticized new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's "attitude that could undermine the (country's) three nonnuclear principles."

They argued that Japan would betray international expectations if it neglects its role in leading nuclear powers toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

