Emperor, Empress Giving Thought to Nihon Hidankyo's Struggle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are thinking about the struggle of people who have been active for decades at Nihon Hidankyo, an Imperial Household Agency official said Thursday.

Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

At the beginning of this year, the Emperor said that it pains him to see so many people losing their lives due to wars and conflicts around the world.

He underscored the importance of trying to understand one another and working together in order to build a peaceful world.

An aide said that the Emperor and the Empress have always shared this thought on peace.

