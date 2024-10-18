Japan Defense Chief Voices Concern over Russia-China Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani expressed concern about cooperation between Russia and China and between Russia and North Korea at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

Such cooperation is seriously worrisome, Nakatani said in the first session of the two-day meeting of NATO defense chiefs, where Japan and three other Indo-Pacific countries were invited as partners for the first time.

Nakatani unveiled plans to supply Ukraine with Japanese Self-Defense Forces vehicles.

"We will closely monitor developments of the Chinese military and Russia while enhancing collaboration with partner nations," Nakatani told reporters after Thursday's session.

He added that Japan will steadily advance exchanges with NATO of experts in a range of fields, including cyberspace and space.

