Japan's Rengo to Demand Pay Hikes of 5 Pct or More in 2025

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, adopted a basic plan Friday to call for pay hikes of 5 pct or more in next year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The target will be the same as that for this year's shunto. Rengo hopes to make wage increases an established practice in Japan, where inflation continues to hit households.

For small and midsize unions under its wing, Rengo will seek hikes of at least 6 pct, or 18,000 yen per month, hoping to reduce wage gaps between bigger and smaller corporations.

The 5 pct target comprises pay scale hikes of at least 3 pct and assumed regular raises of 2 pct.

The biggest umbrella body for labor groups in the country will formally decide its pay increase targets at a central committee meeting in November.

