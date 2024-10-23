2024 POLLS: LDP-CDP Battle Heats Up in Fukushima after Rezoning

Newsfrom Japan

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The redrawing of the House of Representatives electoral map, which cut one seat from Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan, has sparked a fierce battle between two major political parties ahead of Sunday's general election.

The race in the newly created Fukushima No. 2 single-seat district, which consists primarily of areas from the former No. 2 and No. 3 constituencies, has become a three-way contest, with the main competition shaping up between candidates from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Representing the LDP is the eldest son of a recently retired veteran politician who established a strong base in the former No. 2 district, while the CDP's candidate is a one-time cabinet minister with multiple election victories in the former No. 3 district.

The campaign is intensifying as both candidates vie for votes in Koriyama, the largest city in the new constituency.

