TEPCO Replaces Glitch-Hit Cameras at Fukushima N-Plant

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday that it has replaced two cameras that were hit by a glitch last month during trial work to remove nuclear fuel debris at its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The new cameras are working properly, and TEPCO aims to resume the trial work at the No. 2 reactor of the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in about two weeks.

According to the company, workers entered the No. 2 reactor building and manually replaced the cameras attached to the tip of the debris removal equipment. No physical contamination has been confirmed for the workers.

