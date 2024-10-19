Man Held after Throwing Apparent Firebombs at LDP Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--A 49-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after throwing several objects that were likely firebombs at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man is Atsunobu Usuda from the city of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

After throwing about five apparent firebombs in front of the LDP headquarters in the Nagatacho political district around 5:45 a.m., the man fled the scene in a white minivehicle.

The vehicle rammed into a barricade set up in front of the prime minister's office, located around 650 meters away from the LDP headquarters.

The man then got off the vehicle, proceeded to throw several apparent smoke candles at police officers and others, and then set fire to his vehicle. He was arrested on the spot just after 5:50 a.m.

