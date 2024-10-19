Japan, S. Korea, U.S. to Boost Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan, South Korea and the United States on Friday released a joint statement to reinforce their collaboration to improve the North Korean human rights situation, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The statement was issued after a Washington meeting of senior officials from the three countries, who discussed human rights violations by North Korea, such as those related to North Korean defectors and the country's abductions of Japanese nationals.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho and Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada attended the meeting. This year marked the 10th year since the U.N. commission on human rights in North Korea released a final report on the issue.

Campbell emphasized in the meeting that problems North Korean people face are becoming even deeper and concerning.

Yamada sought cooperation from South Korea and the United States to realize the immediate resolution of the abduction issue, saying that it is an urgent humanitarian problem.

