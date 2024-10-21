Japan Automakers May Get Positive Effect from U.S. Election

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The result of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election might have a positive effect on Japanese automakers, which have strengths in hybrid vehicles, whoever wins the presidency, according to recent analysis by a U.S. research firm.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, takes an opposing stance to the policy of current President Joe Biden's administration of promoting electric vehicles. Even in the event of a victory for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, a pro-EV policy is likely to retreat under a split Congress, in which one party controls the Senate and the other controls the House of Representatives, S&P Global Mobility said in the analysis.

Based on the current administration's policies and other information, the research firm projected that the share of EVs in the U.S. market will be 40 pct in 2030.

But the figure is forecast to be 29 pct if Trump wins the election and there is a split Congress. In the scenario of a Trump victory combined with the Republicans taking control of both the Senate and the House, the share would drop to 21 pct, the firm projected.

If Harris wins and the Democrats have a majority in both chambers, the level is seen unchanged at 40 pct. The firm suggested that this scenario is unlikely, however.

