Japan, U.S. Defense Heads Discuss Command, Control Upgrading

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. defense leaders met in the Italian city of Naples on Saturday to discuss an upgrading of the command and control frameworks of the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin face-to-face for the first time, agreeing to accelerate bilateral talks through a working group for stronger cooperation between the frameworks.

The two officials shared a "strong sense of urgency," bearing in mind the military activities of China and Russia around Japan.

They agreed not to tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion or any such attempts. They also affirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Nakatani and Austin agreed to further reinforce the capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance to deter and respond, such as the effective operation of counterstrike capabilities and expansion of joint presence in the southwestern Japan region.

