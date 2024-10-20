Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko turned 90 on Sunday, working on rehabilitation after her recent leg injury.

This month, she broke her right femur when she fell at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo and went through a surgery at the University of Tokyo Hospital. She left the hospital Oct. 13.

The Empress Emerita works on rehabilitation for more than an hour per day toward independent walking.

According to an aide, the former empress had led disciplined life calmly with Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 90, before her injury.

She reflects on her past travels around Japan, pays attention to people's lives and society and hopes that things will go well.

