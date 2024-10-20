G-7 Defense Ministers Concerned about Drills around Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major powers have expressed concern about Chinese military drills around Taiwan in their first defense ministers' meeting, held in Naples, Italy.

In a statement issued after the meeting Saturday, the G-7 ministers condemned the "increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia," bearing in mind Pyongyang's dispatch of troops to Russia.

Regarding China's maritime expansion, the statement expressed their "serious concern" about the situation in the East and South China seas and their intention to expand exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union also showed their support for Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

The G-7 forum held its first summit among then six member countries in 1975 in response to the first oil crisis. While ministerial meetings had been held on a wide range of issues such as economy, finance, diplomacy and health, the Naples meeting was the first G-7 talks focusing on defense.

