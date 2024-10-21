2024 POLLS: LDP Faces Risk of Losing Lower House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party faces the risk of losing its single-party majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, amid public outcry over its "slush fund" scandal.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan appears to be attracting a certain number of voters critical of the LDP-led administration.

"We definitely want you to give the LDP-Komeito coalition a (Lower House) majority," Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba said in a campaign speech in the western prefecture of Osaka on Sunday. "It's going to be a tough election," he said. "I ask for your support."

Since 2012, when the LDP returned to power, the party has won a majority on its own in all Lower House elections, highlighting its stable parliamentary rule.

This time, however, the LDP is facing headwinds. In addition to the money scandal, Ishiba has been criticized for deciding to hold the Lower House election soon after he took office, despite his initial promise that the Lower House would be dissolved after careful deliberations in the Diet.

