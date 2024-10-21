Victims Mourned 1 Month after Noto Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Local officials Monday prayed for victims of torrential rain that caused floods and landslides in many parts of the Noto Peninsula in central Japan a month ago.

The disaster hit the peninsula less than nine months after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1.

In the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, where 10 people lost their lives and one remains missing in the rain disaster, Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi and city government officials observed a moment of silence for the souls of the victims at the municipal government office.

With over 300 people remaining evacuated in Wajima, the city government is working to swiftly provide livelihood support for affected residents.

"It must be heartbreaking to experience the double disasters," Sakaguchi told reporters after offering silent prayers. "We will surely achieve restoration and recovery, and make Wajima a city where people can live in peace."

