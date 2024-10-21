Shizuoka Police Chief Apologizes to Hakamata for 58-Yr Ordeal

Newsfrom Japan

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The chief of the Shizuoka prefectural police department apologized directly to former death-row inmate Iwao Hakamata at his home in Hamamatu in the central Japan prefecture on Monday, after his acquittal in a retrial over a 1966 murder case became final earlier this month.

"I apologize for the indescribable burden and trouble we have caused over the 58 years" since his arrest, the Shizuoka police chief, Takayoshi Tsuda, said in front of Hakamata, 88, and his 91-year-old sister, Hideko. He then vowed deeply for about two minutes.

"Both Iwao and I believe it was fate," Hideko said. "We have no intention of complaining now."

"We met (the police chief) so that we can move forward and put Iwao's time on death row behind us," she told reporters after the meeting. Iwao had a stern expression and appeared tense during the apology, according to Hideko.

Tsuda separately told reporters, "We are sincerely sorry that there were forcible and coercive investigations." He promised to conduct more thorough and appropriate investigations.

