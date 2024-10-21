JAL Unveils Plane Themed on Tokyo DisneySea's New Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, on Monday unveiled an airplane specially painted with the theme of Tokyo DisneySea's "Fantasy Springs" area, which opened in June this year.

The plane, which features characters from the Disney movies "Frozen," "Tangled" and "Peter Pan," will fly mainly on domestic routes from Monday until November next year.

"We hope that passengers will enjoy a special worldview of Fantasy Springs from the time they are boarding the plane," JAL President Mitsuko Mori said.

