Rakuten Mobile Tops 8 M. Subscribers for Turnaround

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Mobile Inc. said Monday that its total number of mobile phone subscribers has topped eight million, the minimum level it considers necessary to turn a profit on a monthly basis.

The company has been proceeding steadily with its goal of eight million to 10 million subscribers, which it announced last year. However, it aims to attract more subscribers as its telecom revenue per subscriber has yet to reach its target of 2,500 yen to 3,000 yen per month, standing at 2,021 yen for April-June.

The subscriber growth was boosted by an unlimited data plan launched in June last year that costs up to 3,278 yen per month, as well as family and student discount programs and enhanced services for businesses.

Rakuten Mobile fully entered the mobile phone business in April 2020, but it has struggled with the cost of developing base stations. The company logged an operating loss of 132.5 billion yen in the first half of 2024.

Rakuten Mobile Chairman Hiroshi Mikitani, also chairman and CEO of Rakuten Group Inc., said in a statement that the mobile phone unit will provide services offering high satisfaction to customers, by continuing to improve the quality of telecommunications and strengthening ties with the parent company.

