Japanese Gymnastic Coach Chieko Tsukahara Dies at 77

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Chieko Tsukahara, a gymnastics coach for many Japanese medalists across multiple Olympics, died of bowel cancer on Sept. 1, people familiar with the matter said Monday. She was 77.

Born Chieko Oda and a native of the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, Tsukahara started gymnastics when she was at high school. She entered Nippon Sport Science University and made her Olympic debut at the 1968 Mexico Games, helping the Japanese team to clinch fourth place in the women's all-around team event.

Tsukahara retired as a competitor because of injury.

After retirement, Tsukahara committed to training young gymnasts, coaching the women's national gymnastics team at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games.

In 2018, Tsukahara faced an accusation of power harassment from a female competitor. She quit as training chief for female competitors at the Japan Gymnastics Association, though no evidence of harassment was found by an independent committee set up by the association.

