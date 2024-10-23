2024 POLLS: CDP's Ogawa Struggling in Kagawa without JCP Support

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition candidate Junya Ogawa is facing a tough battle in his district in Sunday's general election, especially since he is without organized votes from the Japanese Communist Party.

Ogawa has a lot on his plate right now, given that his post as secretary-general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country's main opposition party, requires him to go to all corners of the country in the campaigning for the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

He is competing for a seat in the Kagawa No. 1 constituency in western Japan with a former cabinet minister from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In addition, Ogawa competes with a candidate from the JCP after major opposition parties failed to form a united front to take the fight to the LDP.

On Saturday, a campaign vehicle stopped in downtown Takamatsu, the capital of Kagawa Prefecture.

