Itochu Gets "Opanchu Usagi" Merchandising Right in Asia

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. announced Monday that it has acquired the exclusive merchandising right for popular rabbit character "Opanchu Usagi" in Asia outside Japan and South Korea.

Leveraging its extensive global network, Itochu aims to achieve 50 billion yen in related gross merchandise value in 2026.

Opanchu Usagi, produced by creator Kawaisoni! and released via social media, has won sympathy and popularity both in Japan and abroad, especially among young women, as it always faces unreasonable situations despite being hard-working.

Characters released on social media tend to go explosively viral soon after the debut. Itochu hopes to help Opanchu Usagi remain popular in the medium to long term by marketing related goods.

