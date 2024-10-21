F-35B Fighter Makes 1st Landing on Japanese Destroyer Kaga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. F-35B fighter jet has successfully landed on the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kaga for the first time, the MSDF said Monday.

The F-35B landed on the flight deck of the Kaga in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Sunday afternoon local time. The MSDF said it confirmed that there was no problem with the deck's heat resistance after the fighter made a vertical landing with its engine's exhaust port facing down on the deck.

The landing came as part of test operations set to be held through Nov. 18 to upgrade the destroyer to an aircraft carrier. Short takeoffs and aircraft storage at the hanger will be tested later.

The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to renovate the Kaga and another destroyer, the Izumo, to accommodate F-35Bs as part of efforts to enhance deterrence against China.

The Kaga has been undergoing operational tests in the United States since Oct. 5 after completing a large-scale remodeling, including of the shape of its bow.

