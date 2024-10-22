KKR Extends Tender Offer for Fuji Soft to Nov. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund KKR has filed with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau to extend its tender offer for Japanese system developer Fuji Soft Inc. until Nov. 5.

The extension is aimed at allowing more Fuji Soft shareholders to respond to the tender offer after Fuji Soft last week reiterated its support for the bid, despite U.S. investment fund Bain Capital’s proposal to buy the Japanese company at a higher price.

Still, Fuji Soft is also considering Bain Capital’s offer as a sincere proposal, and it will announce its position on the offer after reaching a conclusion.

KKR is offering to buy Fuji Soft shares at 8,800 yen each, while Bain Capital plans to launch an offer of 9,450 yen later this month if it gains Fuji Soft’s support.

