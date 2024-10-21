China to Resume Imports of Japanese Nishikigoi Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--China has given the go-ahead for imports of “nishikigoi” ornamental carp from some aquaculture facilities in Japan after months of suspension, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Exports of nishikigoi from Japan to China have been suspended since November after Beijing did not renew a necessary permission.

China requires Japanese nishikigoi exporters to register in advance their aquaculture facilities in Japan. All such registrations expired at the end of last October.

But Beijing has agreed to reregister six aquaculture facilities in Niigata, Fukuoka and Hiroshima prefectures after discussions with Tokyo, according to Japan’s fisheries ministry.

China last month agreed to ease its import ban on Japanese fisheries products imposed after Japan started discharging tritium-containing treated water into the Pacific Ocean from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in August last year.

