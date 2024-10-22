Japan's Akiba, China's Wang Hold Phone Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, held phone talks with Wang Yi, China's foreign minister and a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, on Monday.

In the talks, which lasted some 35 minutes, the two are believed to have exchanged opinions on North Korean issues and the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China in September.

