Japan Prefectures Showcase Food Products in France

Paris, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--An event to showcase Japanese food products was held on Monday at one of Europe's largest food shows held near Paris, with 14 Japanese prefectures showing off their local specialties.

The event, held during the Sial Paris 2024 food show in the outskirts of the French capital, was hosted by the Japanese National Governors' Association, the Japanese agriculture ministry and the Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO. It was the first overseas public relations event hosted outside of Japan by the governors' association.

The participating prefectures showcased sake, beef, rice, confectionary, noodles, yuzu citrus and other local specialties, with people offering guests food products and explaining the standout characteristics.

"I've always thought that we need to promote (our food products) under an 'all-Japan' structure," Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, who heads the governors' association, said.

"I think (the event) was a massive success," he said, adding, "We hope to do something similar in South Korea next year."

