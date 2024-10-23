Bullfights Continue as Symbol of Reconstruction after Niigata Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--A former village in central Japan that was hit by a powerful earthquake 20 years ago is continuing to stage traditional bullfights as a symbol of the region's reconstruction.

"I hope this community will survive by continuing the bullfights," said Tomie Matsui, 42, head of the Yamakoshi bullfighting association, which organizes the "ushi no tsunotsuki" event in the Yamakoshi district of Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture.

The district, formerly the village of Yamakoshi, was devastated by the quake that struck the Chuetsu central region of the prefecture on Oct. 23, 2004, killing 68 people and injuring 4,805 others.

The bullfighting event, which is said to have a history of about 1,000 years, has been designated by the government as an important intangible folk cultural asset.

To prevent injury, the bullfights end when men called "seko" pull the fighting bulls apart, and a draw is declared.

