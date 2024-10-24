2024 POLLS: Defense Tax Hikes Hinge on Election Results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The results of Sunday's general election in Japan could affect the country's defense policy and planned tax hikes to boost defense spending, which are opposed by many opposition parties.

With China increasing its military activities in the East China and South China seas, Russia continuing its aggression against Ukraine and North Korea reportedly sending troops to assist Russia in the war, the ruling and opposition parties share a recognition that Japan faces a tough security environment and call for enhancing deterrence.

China has increased its defense budget more than 30-fold over the past 30 years, pursuing an opaque military expansion. Russia is increasing its joint military activities with China near Japan, and North Korea's nuclear and missile development is raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Faced with the "three fronts," the Japanese government, under then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, drew up three key national security-related documents in late 2022.

The Kishida administration also decided to significantly increase Japan's defense spending to a total of 43 trillion yen over five years, while paving the way for the country to possess counterstrike capabilities. In addition, it relaxed the country's rules on exporting lethal equipment, in hopes of enhancing cooperation with like-minded countries.

