2 Newly Recruited Japanese Certified as Astronauts

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese selected in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's first public recruitment in 13 years have completed basic training and been certified as astronauts, the agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday.

Ayu Yoneda, 29, and Makoto Suwa, 47, were selected as astronaut candidates in February last year for the NASA-led Artemis lunar exploration program. They could become the first Japanese to land on the moon.

Yoneda was formerly a doctor at the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center, and Suwa was a World Bank employee.

Since joining JAXA last year, they have been undergoing training programs to acquire knowledge and skills essential for astronauts.

